Watch: Mumbai Airport This Morning = Chaos, Missed Flights

Mumbai Airport Chaos: Many pictures were shared on social media.

Chaotic scenes unfolded at Mumbai Airport this morning amid heavy rush with passengers blaming poor crowd management for missing flights as they got stuck in long queues. Domestic carrier IndiGo advised passengers "to report early to allow sufficient time for security check".

"There has been an increase in passengers due to festive season. The airport has deployed extra security because we can't be lenient with our security. Crowd increased due to security check. We will be releasing a statement shortly," Mumbai airport sources told NDTV.

Unhappy passengers vented on social media. "T2 AT CSMIA (Mumbai Airport) is a shambles. Literally feels like we're in the dark ages. Endless milling crowds, machines breaking down, tempers frayed, chaos everywhere. Staff doing their best but absolutely unable to cope. Who runs this absolute shitshow? Please tag them. (sic)," composer and singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted.

Sharing a photo, Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO of fintech firm 5paisa.com, said, "Mumbai Airport is a mess. It takes at least 1 hr to enter and do check-in and then this crowd for security check. How can someone board a flight even reaching 2 1/2 hrs before domestic flight. This is the real commercial capital of the country. (sic)".

In a tweet, IndiGo said: "#6ETravelAdvisory: Heavy rush at #Mumbai and #Chennai Airport. Passengers are advised to report early to allow sufficient time for security check."