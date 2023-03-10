Watch: Major Fire On Sets Of TV Serial In Mumbai's Film City

The fire brigade pegged the fire as level-3 with level-4 being the most serious.

A major fire broke out on the sets of TV serial "Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" in Film City here on Friday afternoon, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The fire started around 4.30 pm on the ground floor, in an area of 2,000 square feet, of the studio where the serial was being shot, he said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured as of now, the official added.

Thick clouds of black smoke emanating from the studio could be seen from afar.

At least 12 fire engines, seven water jetties, one water tanker, three automatic turn-tables (AWTT), one quick response vehicle, and other fire brigade vehicles were at the spot, the official said.

The fire brigade pegged the fire as level-3 with level-4 being the most serious.

