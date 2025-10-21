Advertisement
4 Dead, 10 Hurt In Midnight Fire On Diwali At Navi Mumbai Building

The fire started at around 12.30 am in a flat on the 10th floor of the Raheja Residency in Vashi area, and spread to the 11th and 12th floors.

Read Time: 1 min
Mumbai:

Four persons were killed and 10 others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police said.

Prima facie, the blaze started at around 12.30 am in a flat on the 10th floor of the Raheja Residency, MGM Complex, at Sector 14 in Vashi area, and spread to the 11th and 12th floors, an official said.

Two women, a man and a 6-year-old girl were killed, while 10 others were injured, he said.

The injured persons were rushed to two hospitals in Vashi.

After being alerted, 40 fire brigade personnel along with 8 fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out by 4 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

