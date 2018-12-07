Two Maharashtra Leaders Quit BJP, Return To NCP

The two joined the Nationalist Congress Party in the presence of party president Sharad Pawar. (File)

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a former Maharashtra minister and a former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Nashik today returned to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), deserting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former minister Prashant Hiray and ex-MLC Apurva Hiray switched to the NCP along with several followers in the presence of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil and senior leader of the party Chhagan Bhujbal also attended the event.

"Nothing happened in Nashik after the 2014 polls. Hence, (we are) returning to the NCP to serve the people," Prashant Hiray said.

