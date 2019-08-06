Trains Canceled, Diverted In Southeast Ghat Due To Rains: Central Railway

2 trains diverted, 1 cancelled following heavy downpour in Maharashtra (Representational image)

Two trains have been diverted and one cancelled following heavy downpour in Maharashtra, the Central Railways said this morning.

Several train services have been short terminated, short originated and diverted due to incessant rains and waterlogging and a boulder having fallen in the Southeast Ghat, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said.

"14805 Yesvantpur-Barmer Express JCO diverted on August 5, via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat and 22660 Dehradun-Kochuveli Express JCO will now run on the proper route. 17031 Mumba-Hyderabad Express JCO scheduled for August 6 has been cancelled," said Central Railway on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate rains have been predicted in Mumbai today. Satellite and radar images have indicated active rainfall over South Konkan and further down.

"Light to moderate rain very likely in Mumbai, heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nasik, and Pune," said IMD.

"Strong winds, with a speed that may touch 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the north, central and southwest Arabian Sea. Central, southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea and along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa-Kerala-Karnataka coasts and West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coast and Lakshadweep area," the weather department said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas.

Rain or thunderstorms are also likely to occur at most places over Konkan, madhya Maharashtra, at many places over Vidarbha and at a few places over Marathwada.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are likely to hover at 29.1 degree Celsius and 24.0 degree Celsius.

Rains were relentless in several parts across Maharashtra and it has resulted in massive water logging and flood-like situation in some regions.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.