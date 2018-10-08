Train Hits Dead End At Mumbai Station, Partly Damages Platform

Work to repair the partially-damaged platform will begin soon. (File)

The engine of the Mumbai-bound Pawan Express hit a dead-end of a platform at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) today, a Railway official said.

However, no one was injured in the incident, he added.

"The train (11062) was coming from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and was ending its journey at its final destination Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, when it could not stop and hit the dead end of platform number 3," said a spokesperson of the Central Railway.

"This incident neither caused any injury to any passenger nor caused any adverse impact on movement of trains," he said.

Work to repair the partially-damaged platform will begin soon, the spokesperson said. A departmental inquiry has been instituted to ascertain the cause of the incident, he added.

