Sushant Rajput Death Case: Bihar Cop Vinay Tiwari Released From Quarantine In Mumbai

Bihar cop Vinay Tiwari who went to Mumbai to investigate Sushant Rajput's case was quarantined by BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was under quarantine in Mumbai, to return to his home state.

Vinay Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, had reached Mumbai on Sunday to supervise the investigation in the FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On his arrival in Mumbai, he was asked to remain in quarantine till August 15 and was stamped as quarantined by the civic body.

Mr Tiwari's release, a week before the coronavirus-induced quarantine was to end, follows a request by the Bihar police to release him, a BMC official said.

He will fly to Patna in the evening, the official said.

