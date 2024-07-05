Several Injured During T20 World Cup Victory Parade In Mumbai: Cops

Thousands of people gathered at Marine Drive for the victory parade of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Several fans, who gathered at Mumbai's Marine Drive for the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, were injured and some faced trouble breathing on Thursday, according to Mumbai police.

An eyewitness, Ravi Solanki shared his experience with ANI and said, "I was coming from the office and came to know that the Indian team would reach here between 5 pm-6 pm which did not happen. The crowd kept increasing. The police were not managing the situation. People suddenly started shouting, after which some people fell on each other. It was very unorganised. There was nobody to manage. The incident happened between 8:15-8:45 pm."

A victim, Rishab Mahesh Yadav, who fell unconscious during the victory parade tol ANI, "The crowd was increasing. I fell and got choked. I became unconscious. I was taken to the nearby hospital, where I received treatment. I feel fine now. The crowd was more than necessary. There was mis-mamagement. The police were also not alert."

Earlier, the Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive.

Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.Throughout the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high in the air and appreciating the support of their fans.

The love of the fans was clearly visible when some of them climbed on the tree and cheered for the team as the bus went past them.

India's World Cup-winning players distributed balls to the fans who were present at the stadium. Fans took selfies and asked for autographs from the cricketers as well.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers presented the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with a cheque of Rs 125 crores here at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Indian team was felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium after the conclusion of the victory parade, which started at Marine Drive in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The entire team stood on the stage, along with BCCI bearers, and received a cheque for Rs 125 crore.

