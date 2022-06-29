Senior IPS Officer Vivek Phansalkar Appointed As New Mumbai Top Cop

Vivek Phansalkar has been appointed as the new Mumbai police commissioner.

A 1989-batch IPS officer, Vivek Phansalkar was serving as the DG and MD of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, before his appointment as the Mumbai police commissioner.

He will succeed incumbent commissioner of police Sanjay Pandey who is retiring on Thursday.

Earlier, Vivek Phansalkar had served Maharashtra Police in various key capacities including Thane commissioner of police and Maharashtra ATS chief.

