Residential Societies With 5 Or More Covid Cases To Be Sealed: Mumbai Mayor

Night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28, said the Mumbai Mayor

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday announced that residential societies with five or more COVID-19 cases will be sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking to reporters in today, the Mumbai Mayor also said that a night curfew may be imposed in the capital city on March 28 from 10 or 11 pm, adding that hotels and pubs will remain shut during the night curfew with an exemption on essential services.

"Night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28. Hotels and pubs to remain closed during the night curfew. Only essential services will be allowed. BMC will seal the residential societies with five or more cases. We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and chawls," she added.

Meanwhile, the Government of Maharashtra extended COVID-19 related restrictions across the state till April 15, 2021, under its ''Mission Begin Again'' program.

Maharashtra reported 35,726 new positive cases and 166 deaths on Saturday, as per the State Health Department.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)