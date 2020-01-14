Railway Cop Allegedly Rapes Cab Driver In Mumbai For Refusing Him A Ride

The railway constable has been arrested. (Representational)

A Railway Protection Force constable allegedly raped a taxi-driver for refusing him a ride to a red-light area in Mumbai on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The shocking incident occurred when the taxi driver was relaxing on a bench at the P D'Mello Road near the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) last evening.

The RPF constable identified as Amit Dhankad approached the cab driver and asked for a ride to one of the prostitution dens in the Grant Road area of south Mumbai.

When he refused, an enraged Dhankar brutally assaulted him, dragged him to a corner in the railway premises and sexually assaulted him.

Later, he left the cab driver and took away his money, taxi keys and other belongings, said the police.

After a police complaint was filed by the cab driver, a team of cops reached the spot and subsequently arrested Dhankad on Monday under various sections of Indian Penal Code.

Taking serious cognizance of the shocking incident, the RPF has suspended Dhankad from his duties and further investigations are on.