Woman Cop Honoured With Railways' Top Award For Rescuing Over 150 Children

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Chandana Sinha has been conferred the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar, the highest service honour of Indian Railways, by the Ministry of Railways for rescuing over 150 children in 2024.

Inspector Sinha, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was recognised for her outstanding work in rescuing children from child labour and trafficking under Indian Railways' Operation 'Nanhe Farishte' (Operation Little Angels).

In addition to the 152 children she rescued in 2024, working with Bachpan Bachao Samiti, Inspector Sinha rescued 41 children from labour and trafficking and handed them over to the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation.

The award acknowledges her courage, dedication, and sustained commitment to child safety and highlights the impact of Operation Nanhe Farishte in protecting vulnerable children across the railway network.

How did Inspector Sinha decide to join the RPF?

Chandana Sinha said that after watching the serial "Udaan" on Doordarshan, she developed a desire to wear the uniform and serve the country. Inspired by the show, she started her job in 2010 and began working as part of this campaign in 2024.

What is the purpose of Operation Nanhe Farishte?

Operation Nanhe Farishte is a mission launched by the RPF to identify and rescue children in distress or those who are lost at railway stations and on trains, including runaways, orphans, and victims of exploitation. The initiative aims to protect children from child labour, crime, and human trafficking.

Since its launch in 2018, the campaign has helped the RPF reunite thousands of children with their families.

"As railway employees, it is our duty to ensure the safety of passengers and their belongings. Protecting children and vulnerable people is our primary duty. That is why we are continuously working on this," said Inspector Sinha.

How are suspicious activities identified?

Inspector Sinha said that identifying kidnapped/lost children is a difficult task. "We spend more than 10 hours every day among the passengers. We closely monitor all activities. Sometimes everything seems normal at first, but a closer look reveals the truth. Sometimes we mingle with passengers in plain clothes so that suspicious activities can be identified in time." She added that sometimes a firm approach helps uncover the truth.

The impact of online games and the internet on children

Chandana Sinha said that in most of the cases that come to light, the boys and girls are between 12 and 15 years old. "Most children are running away from home after being lured by others, and the main reason for this is online games and the internet. Both are having a negative impact on children's minds."

She further explained that nowadays many boys and girls come into contact with strangers through online games. They are then gradually persuaded and encouraged to leave home by being promised trips or a better life.

Inspector Sinha said that currently, they are only able to reach less than 1 percent of the people involved in such cases, but the actual number is much higher. If we want to prevent this more effectively, we will have to do much more work.

Speaking about the rehabilitation provided to the rescued children, Chandana Sinha said that the rescued children are provided with counseling so that they do not repeat the same mistake. Their parents are also counseled so that they can better understand their children, she added.