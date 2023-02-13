Mumbai Top Cop Gets Bomb Threat Call, Probe Launched

Further details into the matter are awaited. (Representational)

The Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police in the early hours today received a call threatening of a possible bomb blast in Mira-Bhayandar, police said.

According to the police the caller was identified as Yashwant Mane who dialed the top cop and asked police to send personnel to Mira-Bhaydar immediately.

When the officer questioned him further, he disconnected the phone using abusive words following which the Joint Commissioner alerted the Mumbai Police Control.

Mumbai police and Mira Bhayandar Police are investigating this matter.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Meanwhile, Google's office in Pune city today received a bomb call, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said.

The man who allegedly made the call was traced to Hyderabad and detained by the Telangana Police. A team of Mumbai Police has left for Telangana to bring the accused to Mumbai.

According to the police, the caller didn't have a number for the Google office in Pune, so he dialled Google office headquarters in Mumbai and made the threatening call.

Upon being alerted about the call, Mumbai Police connected with their counterparts in Pune who rushed to the multinational company's office located in a multi-storey commercial building in Pune's Mundhwa area. The Pune police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad carried out extensive searches but did not find anything suspicious.

According to the police the caller has been identified as Panayam Shivanand, who hails from Hyderabad.

After receiving the threat call, a complaint was lodged by Google at the BKC police station in Mumbai.

The BKC Police has registered a case against the caller under Section 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of IPC.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

