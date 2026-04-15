Mumbai To Get India's First Closed-Door Non-AC Local Train

Mumbai is set to introduce India's first closed-door, non-AC local train to provide relief to commuters during extreme heat and improve safety.

The train is designed with an automatic door-closing mechanism, which is a feature previously exclusive to the more expensive air-conditioned local trains.

To ensure proper ventilation in the absence of air conditioning, the train is equipped with a forced ventilation system that pumps fresh air into the coaches.

Mumbai is set to introduce India's first closed-door, non-AC local train to provide relief to commuters during extreme heat and improve safety#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/aC8J9d84xN — NDTV (@ndtv) April 15, 2026

The forced ventilation units are designed to provide a higher air-change rate than standard local trains, keeping the interior cool even when the doors are closed.

The project was conceptualised to offer the safety benefits of a closed-door system to "General Class" commuters.

This initiative aims to prevent accidents caused by passengers falling from overcrowded, open-door trains, which is a major concern on the Mumbai suburban network.

The project was conceptualised to offer the safety benefits of a closed-door system to "General Class" commuters without the high fare hike associated with AC travel.

The rake has been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai and is expected to undergo trials on the Mumbai suburban tracks soon.

The train features a "talk-back" system that allows passengers to communicate with the guard or motorman in case of emergencies.

The fare structure has not been officially finalised, it is expected to be significantly lower than AC local fares.

Interior upgrades include improved seating arrangements, LED lighting, and GPS-based passenger information systems displaying upcoming stations.

While the fare structure has not been officially finalised, it is expected to be significantly lower than AC local fares, likely closer to the standard first-class or second-class rates.

If the trials are successful, the Railway Board plans to introduce more such rakes to modernise the lifeline of Mumbai.