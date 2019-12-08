Mumbai Teen Crushed By BEST Bus, Driver Arrested For Rash Driving

The brother of the teen who died is in a critical condition, police said (Representational)

A 14-year-old boy died after being run over by a BEST bus in Mumbai's Wadala, following which the civic-run transport undertaking's driver was arrested, an official said on Sunday.

Moin Peer Mohammad Khan was riding pillion on his brother Raees's two-wheeler on Saturday evening when the incident took place, a Wadala TT police station official said.

"Raees lost control over the two-wheeler and Moin fell on the road near Vidyalankar College. A BEST bus coming from behind crushed Moin under its wheels. We have arrested driver Nilesh Bodke," he informed.

Raees is critical and is undergoing treatment at a nearby civic hospital, he added.

Nilesh Bodke was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving or riding on a public way, causing death by negligence and for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and has been remanded to judicial custody till December 21, he added.