4-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Mumbai School, 1 Arrested

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the premises of a well-known school in Mumbai, leading to the arrest of a female staffer, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the Goregaon police station official, the incident took place on Monday after the girl was dropped at the school by her grandmother.

When the girl came home, she complained of experiencing pain. After getting her medically examined, the girl's family informed the school administration and lodged a police complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested a female staff member of the school, according to the official.

However, her role in the alleged assault was not yet clear.

Police are scanning CCTV footage of the school as part of their investigation.

Three female assistant staff members of the school have been called for questioning, the official added.

