3 Men Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 3 School Girls In Hyderabad

A shocking case of alleged sexual assault has surfaced in Hyderabad's Alwal area after three minor girls reported that they were lured and sexually assaulted by three men.

The horrific incident came to light after the victims, all students of Class 9, disclosed the ordeal to their parents.

According to the police, the three girls went missing on September 20 after telling their families they were attending Bathukamma (dasara festival in Telangana) celebrations at their school.

The girls were allegedly approached by Madhu, 19, a contract employee with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and his friends Vamsi Aravind ,22 and Neeraj, 21. The men reportedly convinced the girls to accompany them on a trip.

The police say the accused first took the girls to a hotel in Hyderabad for lunch, where they gained their trust. From there, they convinced the minors to travel to Yadagirigutta town, approximately 64 kilometres away from Hyderabad .

Upon arrival, the men booked three separate rooms at a local lodge, where they allegedly sexually assaulted the girls.

The following day, the girls were dropped off at Tarnaka area of Hyderabad. Fearing repercussions, they initially kept the incident to themselves. However, they later confided in their parents, who immediately contacted the police.

Based on the complaint, Alwal police registered a case. The victims were sent to the Bharosa Centre for counselling and medical examinations, which confirmed the sexual assault.

The authorities have arrested the three accused men- Madhu, Vamsi Aravind, and Neeraj- along with the lodge manager, Somesh, who rented the rooms. All four have been remanded to custody.

The police had initially filed a "missing" person complaint on September 20, but the full extent of the crime was uncovered only after the girls revealed the details of their harrowing experience.