'No One Will Be Spared...': Eknath Shinde On Sex Assault Of 2 Girls In Thane School

In the wake of alleged sexual assault of two young girls at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday ordered a high level probe into the incident. He said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case and that those found guilty would face strict action.

"I have taken serious cognizance of the incident in Badlapur. An SIT is already formed in this matter and we are also going to take action against the school where the incident took place. We are in the process to fast-track this case, and no one will be spared if found guilty," CM Eknath Shinde said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered the formation of an SIT headed by Inspector General of Police-level senior IPS officer Arti Singh to investigate the incident.

The Thane Police Commissioner has also been directed to submit a proposal today to transfer the case to a fast-track court to ensure strict action against the culprits.

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, "We will see to it that the existing safety measures are further strengthened. We are issuing a circular today that CCTVs must be operational in each school. We will appoint a committee based on the Vishaka committee in schools as well. We will fast-track this case and give the strictest punishment to the accused. The school principal, the class teacher and 2 assistants have been suspended. The school also has been served a notice. A woman senior PI who delayed registering a case has been transferred but she should be suspended."

He further mentioned that CM Eknath Shinde is deeply disturbed by the incident and has called for immediate action. "We have already established the Savitribai Phule committee for child safety. We will place a complaint box in every school. This is a case of assault. In such cases, we provide compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim's family," Kesarkar said.

Education Minister Kesarkar confirmed that one accused has been arrested in connection with the incident and assured that maximum punishment would be meted out to him.

"This is a very sad incident. The entire machinery of the state education department has been mobilized. We have given instructions to four IAS officers from Pune and Mumbai. We are investigating why the CCTV was not functioning in the school. After the complaint was lodged, no action was taken, so the Senior PI has been transferred. We will bring this case to a Fast Track court and ensure the maximum punishment for the accused. Our entire department is present here, and the safety of students is our priority," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed that the entire state was outraged by the incident. "Two young girls were sexually assaulted in Badlapur, Maharashtra in the school premises; the entire state is outraged and seeks justice. I once again urge the Rashtrapati Bhavan to approve the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, no other child or woman faces this travesty. Shame on the state government to continue to ignore the safety of women," Chaturvedi said.

She further criticized societal attitudes, saying, "The incident is on school premises. Sick perverts in our society want women to dress in a 'decent way', to step out during 'safe hours' and work in' safe zones', and take charge of their 'own safety'. What would you say to this?" Chaturvedi said.

Earlier, a massive protest was held at Badlapur Railway Station on Tuesday in response to the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur. Protesters also pelted stones at police during the protest. Heavy security has been deployed to control the crowd protesting against the incident.

The Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said, "Local trains were stopped at Badlapur railway station due to protests against the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur."

