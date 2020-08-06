On Camera, Portion Of Building Collapses In Rain-Hit Mumbai

Mumbai: The weather department has warned that heavy rains and strong winds

A portion of a building in Mumbai's Dadar area is seen collapsing in a video widely circulated on social media. The Maharashtra capital has been receiving extremely heavy rainfall coupled with brisk wind for the last few days; several structures in the city have suffered damages.

The video shows that the facade of the building - already damaged - completely collapses. There is no report of any casualty yet.

Mumbai, known for heavy rains during the monsoon season, has already recorded 64 per cent of its August quota in the first five days of the week.

South Mumbai's Colaba area, which includes iconic landmarks such as the Gateway of India, reported its heaviest single-day rainfall in August in 46 years on Wednesday.

Mumbai's chronic waterlogging problem resurfaced as videos show vehicles moving at snail's pace on roads filled with waist-deep water.

Several structures including the iconic DY Patil stadium couldn't cope with extremely heavy rain and wind reaching up to 107 km per hour.

The weather department has warned that heavy rains and strong winds are likely to hit the city again over the next few hours.

"Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hour) during next 3-4 hours accompanied with strongwinds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph. During next 3-4 hours. Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.

The authorities in Mumbai, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, have urged people to not venture out.