Video: Mumbai Monorail Stuck, Personnel Break Windows To Rescue Passengers

A rake of the Mumbai monorail lost power and got stuck in the same spot for over two hours, leaving nearly 200 passengers stranded. The monorail was stranded on an elevated corridor and the fire brigade employed three hydraulic ladders, with personnel breaking windows to rescue passengers.

The monorail got stuck at 6.15 pm between the Chembur and Bhakti Park stations in central Mumbai and videos shot from inside the rake showed passengers fanning themselves and trying to break windows because of a lack of ventilation.

After being rescued, some of the passengers, who complained of suffocation, were also taken for treatment to hospitals in ambulances.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Teams of BMC, fire department and police are engaged in rescuing passengers from the Monorail that got stuck near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai due to a power supply issue. pic.twitter.com/vwjK1pBkCI — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

Videos of the rescue showed personnel climbing into the rake through the broken windows and then helping passengers onto the platform of the ladder to get them down to safety.

Speaking to NDTV, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said there is no reason to panic and all the passengers are out of danger.

"Over 150 passengers have been rescued. Three snorkels are being used. There were more passengers in the monorail than its capacity because the Harbour line of the local train network was shut due to heavy rain. The rake got tilted and there was a power breakdown, which caused it to stall. Our priority is the rescue of the passengers and I have asked the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Commissioner to expedite this," Mr Shinde said.

"Medical aid is being provided and ambulances are also present at the spot. I appeal to the passengers not to panic and remain patient. I have also spoken to one of the passengers. An inquiry will be conducted later, but our priority is the rescue everyone... The emergency system should have worked, the government will look into this as well," he added.