Eight Injured As 3 Cars Collide In Mumbai Due To Heavy Rainfall

Three cars were involved in a collision in Mumbai's Andheri

Eight people were injured after three cars collided in Mumbai due to low visibility in heavy rain. The accident happened in west Mumbai's Andheri this morning.

After a dry spell of 10 days, it rained through the night in Mumbai, leading to flooding in some parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the city today as well. Around 51 mm of rain was recorded in just a span of three hours till 5:30 am today, almost five times the average rainfall recorded in a day in Mumbai.

Railway tracks at Sion station in north Mumbai were submerged this morning.

Earlier this month, record monsoon rain brought large parts of Maharashtra and Mumbai to a standstill. On July 2, more than 20 people were killed after the rains led to the collapse of a wall in Mumbai's Malad East. Three others were killed in after a wall crashed at Kalyan in Thane district.

