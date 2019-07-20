31 Killed In Mumbai's Malad Wall Collapse Mumbai

The victims were admitted to the civic-run Cooper Hospital in the city

The death toll in the July 2 wall collapse in Pimpripada area of Malad East touched 31 today with the death of 50-year-old Basanti Kishor Sharma in civic-run Cooper Hospital, an official said.

She was one of the over 90 people who were injured in the incident, the official added.

The state government had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the dead and had also asked the BMC to give an equal amount.

For more Mumbai news, click here

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.