Death Toll Of Malad Wall Collapse in Mumbai Mounts To 22

Malad wall collapse incident in Mumbai happened on July 3

The death toll in the wall collapse incident in suburban Malad in Mumbai rose to 22 on Tuesday evening, a senior civic official said.

One more injured person succumbed late evening, the official said.

The incident happened around 2 am when a compound wall in Pimpripada in Malad east area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to the wall got trapped under the debris.

Over 75 injured were admitted to civic-run hospitals and 15 of them were discharged after primary treatment, a senior civic official said.





