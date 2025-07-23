Houses Topple After Landslide In Mumbai's Bhandup Amid Heavy Rain

A row of houses came crashing down as mud slid following incessant rainfall in Mumbai. A landslide was reported in Mumbai's Bhandup (West) on Tuesday evening as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall. The incident occurred in the Khindipada area, near Sai Niketan CHS, opposite Omega School, at around 7:30pm, where mud and soil slid down from a nearby hill.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), portions of two already vacated houses collapsed due to the soil movement. In response, three to four adjacent houses were also vacated as a precaution.

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Mumbai Police, S Ward staff, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were deployed to the site. No injuries have been reported.

City records over 100mm rainfall in 48 Hours

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city logged over 100 mm of rain in the past 48 hours, prompting an orange alert from Mumbai and surrounding districts. Colaba and Santacruz recorded 87mm and 85mm of rainfall respectively.

The rain led to water logging in several parts of the city. The Andheri subway was shut for some time due to waterlogging, and traffic was diverted to alternative routes. Minor incidents, including tree falls and short circuits, have been reported across the city, but no major injuries or casualties so far.

Authorities urge caution

The IMD has forecast more heavy showers through July 24, with strong winds reaching up to 50 km/h. The BMC has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel and stay alert, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone areas.

Control rooms across all wards remain on high alert, and dewatering pumps have been deployed in flood-prone zones. The BMC and Mumbai Traffic Police continue to monitor and manage the situation across affected areas.