Mumbai Constable Commits Suicide By Hanging In Senior's Office: Cops

No suicide note has been recovered from the office (Representational)

A constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the office of divisional assistant commissioner in suburban Powai, police said on Thursday.

Sudhir Gurav, 46, who was attached to Powai police station, hung himself from a ceiling fan in the office at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday when other policemen had left the premises, an official said.

His body was found by one of his colleagues later in the night, he added.

No suicide note has been recovered from the place and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered on the basis of primary information, deputy commissioner of police Zone X Ankit Goyal said.

The constable is survived by his wife and a 23-year-old daughter.

"Gurav had a satisfactory track record and was not depressed. He was well behaved with his seniors as well as subordinates. The reason behind the suicide is unclear," Mr Goyal added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

