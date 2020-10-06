Mumbai Police Probe Social Media Accounts 'Trolling' The Force, Chief

Mumbai Police has come under severe scrutiny following Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A probe has been launched against a bunch of fake social media profiles, including some abusive ones, that have allegedly been trolling Mumbai Police and its chief over the past few days on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

A case has also been filed against some such profiles for reportedly using morphed images of Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh's official Twitter handle, according to Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell).

Mumbai Police has come under severe scrutiny over the past few months following the death by suicide of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 in the city. While investigators concluded that it was a case of suicide by hanging, ruling out any foul play, a section of commentators, social media users, and the public suspected an attempt at a cover-up.

In August, the Supreme Court of India allowed a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Mr Rajput's death. However, weeks later, Dr Sudhir Gupta of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, who was heading a forensic team probing the case, declared on Saturday that Mr Rajput's death was indeed by suicide. The AIIMS medical board, too, submitted a report to the CBI ruling out a murder angle in the case.

"We faced flak and abuses on social media...The entire report was sent to the Supreme Court...I challenge...Does anyone know the contents of the report? The criticism was as part of a campaign," Mr Singh told NDTV today. "Fake news was being dished out...What was the design behind it? We will get to the bottom of this."