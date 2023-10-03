Mumbai Police Cracks Down On Racket Involved Selling Of Babies, 6 Women Arrested

Mumbai police busted a racket involved in selling babies. (Representational)

The Mumbai police busted a racket involved in selling babies and arrested six women for allegedly selling a newborn for Rs 5 lakh in the eastern suburbs in Mumbai, an official said today.

The police had received a tip-off about a fake nursing home being operated in Trombay and that a baby was sold at the premises for Rs 5 lakh to a woman without providing any documents, the official said The police laid a trap on Monday, caught two women and recovered a baby from their possession, he told Press Trust of India.

The women revealed that four other women, one of them a fake doctor, were involved in the racket, the official said, adding that one of the accused had six cases to her name for committing similar crimes.

The women have been arrested under section 370 (trafficking of persons) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act, he said.



