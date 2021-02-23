Mumbai Police Chief's 'Fake News' Alert Over Fine On Not Wearing Mask

Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases during the last few days. (File)

The Mumbai Police in Maharashtra has clarified that the fine for not wearing a mask amid the pandemic is Rs 200 and not Rs 1,000 as stated by a news report earlier.

"Dear Mumbaikars! Fake News mongers are back again! This time claiming that No Mask can cost you a fine 1,000 rupees. While no money can compensate for safety being compromised, you can only be charged Rupees 200 for not wearing a mask," Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a tweet.

Dear Mumbaikars! #FakeNews mongers are back again! This time claiming that No Mask can cost you a fine 1000 rupees. While no money can compensate for safety being compromised, you can only be charged Rupees 200 for not wearing a mask. #MaskIsMust#FakeNewsAlert — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 23, 2021

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday collected a total fine of Rs 28 lakhs from 14,000 people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

According to the state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 21,00,884 with the addition of 6,971 new cases. The death count in the state has risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 new deaths. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 52,956.