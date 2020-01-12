Mumbai Man Rapes Woman, Teenaged Niece, Records Act To Threaten Them: Cops

The accused was arrested from Khar in the western suburbs of Mumbai, cops said (Representational)

A 26 year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old in Mumbai and blackmailing her with a sex-tape for her aunt. The man also threatened to release the tapes publicly, police said. The teen is now pregnant, they said.

The accused, Azmal Lashkar alias Ashish Dubey, had allegedly raped the 23-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage and filmed the act without her knowledge, a Bangur Police station official said.

According to police, the accused got acquainted with the woman and her niece at a party by posing as Ashish Dubey.

The official said Azmal Laskhar is from Assam but currently resides in Mumbai. He was arrested from Khar in the western suburbs.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complaint was lodged by parents of the teenager.