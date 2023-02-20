Mumbai Man, Beaten By Brothers Over Property Dispute, Dies: Police

The police have registered a case against the accused. (Representational)

A man died after he was allegedly assaulted by his two younger brothers and their wives in Mumbai, said police on Monday. A case has been registered against four people in the case.

It is learnt that Ravikumar Motkuri (46) was allegedly assaulted over a property dispute by his two younger brothers and their wives on Saturday. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Following his death, the police arrested his two brothers - Jitendra Motkuri (43) and Mahendra Motkuri (40) - on Sunday night.

The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"Two brothers and their wives killed their elder brother Ravikumar Motkuri over a property dispute in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. MIDC police registered a case u/s 304 and 34 of IPC on the statement given by the wife of the victim and arrested his brothers Jitendra Motkuri and Mahendra", the police said.

Meanwhile, Ravikumar's wife alleged that her husband was killed by his brothers and their wives in front of her and two sons. The police have recorded her statement, based on which a case has been filed.

According to the police, the brothers often fought over the ownership of the property and a case in this regard is being heard by the court.

"At 5 pm on February 18, an argument started between the three brothers over the property dispute. Soon it turned into a fight and the elder brother Ravikumar was killed by his two younger brothers, Jitendra Rajanna Motkuri and Mahendra Rajanna, and their wives Priyanka and Bhagyeshree," according to the information received from a senior officer from the MIDC police.

"Mahendra Motkuri rained kicks and punches on Ravikumar and left him half-dead. Ravikumar was taken to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared him dead," he said.

Police are now waiting for the autopsy report. Further investigation is underway.