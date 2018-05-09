Mumbai Man Agrees To Provide For 72-Year-Old Father After Public Shaming The 72-year-old lived at railway stations, public gardens, and of late on the premises of a temple in Versova in the last eight years.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The son alleged his father was a "drug addict". (Representational) Mumbai: Publicly shamed for allegedly kicking out his 72-year-old father from home eight years ago, a Mumbai resident has told authorities that he will arrange a suitable accommodation for his dad, a painter.



45-year-old Vikas Waghmare allegedly threw his father Shankar Waghmare out of their family home eight years ago, police said.



A local senior citizens' group in suburban Versova, with the help of BJP MLA Bharti Lavekar, recently put up a poster naming and shaming the son.



The poster, with photographs of Vikas and his father, was put up at Lokhandwala Circle in Andheri, asking Vikas to seek forgiveness from his father and take him back home respectfully.



Shankar Waghmare, a painter who claimed to have a diploma from the famous J J School of Arts, told PTI that after his son `threw him out', he lived at railway stations, public gardens, and of late on the premises of a temple in Versova.



Currently he was living in Ms Lavekar's office, he said.



Vikas, who was summoned to the Versova police station a few days ago after police took notice of the matter, alleged that his father was a drug addict, said an official.



"Vikas told police that he will arrange a rented accommodation for me. But going by his nature, I am keeping my fingers crossed," Shankar Waghmare said.







