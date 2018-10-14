Mumbai Journalist Attacked Near Home, Press Club Calls It "Dastardly Act"

Journalists' associations in the city condemned the attack and alleged that police did not file the victim's complaint promptly.

Mumbai | | Updated: October 14, 2018 14:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumbai Journalist Attacked Near Home, Press Club Calls It 'Dastardly Act'

Herman Gomes was attacked by six persons near his house in Gamdevi area.

Mumbai: 

A television journalist was injured when a group of unidentified people allegedly assaulted him near his house in south Mumbai early Sunday, police said.

Herman Gomes, working with a private TV channel, was returning home along with a friend in a taxi late Saturday night.

When he got out of the cab around 1.30 am on Sunday, he saw four to six persons waiting near his house in Gamdevi area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-II) Dnyaneshwar Chavan said.

The persons started abusing Mr Gomes and later allegedly assaulted him, the police officer said.

The journalist was injured in the assault and based on his complaint, the Gamdevi police later registered a case.

The motive behind the attack was not yet known, he said, adding an investigation was underway into the case.

Journalists' associations in the city condemned the attack and alleged that police did not file the victim's complaint promptly.

The Mumbai Press Club termed the attack on Gomes as a "dastardly act".

An association of crime reporters in the city, in a statement, demanded immediate arrest of the assailants.

It urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against the police officers who allegedly delayed registration of the First Information Report (FIR) in the matter.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Herman GomesDevendra Fadnavis

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................