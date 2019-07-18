Mumbai-Gorakhpur Antodaya Express Derails, No Injuries Reported

Second coach of Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derails (Representational Image)

Railway traffic in the hilly section of the Central Railway has been affected as one trolley of the second coach of the Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailed in Maharashtra early on Thursday, an official said.

The incident occurred between the Kasara and Igatpuri section around 3.50 am and no injuries have been reported, a Central Railway official said. He added that the train had departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and was going to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"The restoration of the traffic is on. Only down line is affected, while services at middle line and UP line are available for traffic," the official said. "Therefore, there won't be much effect on traffic movement."

The Central Railway has set up helpline number 022-22694040 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for the passengers.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.