On Camera, Officials Cut Open Bag To Recover Rs 18-Crore Drugs At Mumbai Airport

The trolley bag, in which the heroin was found, belonged to a female passenger who had arrived in Mumbai from Zambia via Addis Abba (Ethiopia), according to officials.

Mumbai: Officials said around 3.584 kg heroin was concealed in her trolley bag.

The Mumbai Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized drugs worth Rs 18 crore and arrested a 40-year-old female passenger at the city airport on Thursday, officials said.

"The accused was travelling from Zambia to Mumbai on Wednesday for a temporary business trip. Around 3.584 kg heroin was intercepted from her which was concealed in her trolley bag," the officials added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the passenger had earlier travelled from Zambia to Addis Abba (Ethiopia) and then reached Mumbai for business purposes.

The official informed that the accused has been identified as Chilufya Seketi from Zambia.

Further investigation is underway.

