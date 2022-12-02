Mumbai Class 8 Student Gang-Raped By 2 Classmates In School, Case Filed: Police

Two boys allegedly raped their 13-year-old classmate in the classroom in Mumbai (Representational)

Two boys allegedly raped their 13-year-old classmate inside the classroom of their civic-run school in Mumbai, after which the police registered a case against them, an official said today.

The incident took place on Monday, he said.

"The girl was sexually assaulted by her two classmates, when their fellow classmates stepped out of the classroom for dance practice. The two accused indulged in the crime by taking advantage of the situation," an police official said.

The girl and the accused are students of Class 8, he said.

"The incident left the girl in shock and she shared her ordeal with her family members, who immediately filed a complaint against the accused," the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the boys under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 DA (gang-rape of a woman under sixteen years of age) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

The minor accused were produced in a juvenile court, which sent them to the juvenile detention centre at in south Mumbai. Further investigation is being carried out, said the police.



