'Realised What A Mob Can Do': Mumbai Doctor's Narrow Escape During Bandh

Traffic woes
The Colaba doctor said, "It seemed like just another day when I left for my work in Kurla on Tuesday morning. By afternoon, all of us heard something about problems in Pune having made their way to Mumbai. I decided to leave my work by 3 pm, an hour earlier than usual. "I took the SCLR, and the first indication of trouble started when it took my driver 2.5 hours to reach the Freeway instead of the usual 20 minutes."
She saw a crowd of "at least 100 people" just before you enter the tunnel going into South Mumbai. "They were waving blue flags... I also heard the wail of ambulance sirens and saw somebody being loaded into one. Then, a person was told to get out from the car ahead of ours; I think he was roughed up by the mob. We, thankfully, were waved through after people saw the doctor sticker on my car."
The nightmare begins
Her relief, however, was shortlived. "We came out of the tunnel and on to a stretch where there were hutments on both sides. Suddenly, we heard two loud noises. My car was dented by a flying object. Then, a rock flew from somewhere and came into my car from the front, glass was everywhere. Even the side windows were shattered. The block hit my driver's leg, it would have hit me too, but his leg had stopped it.
