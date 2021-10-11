Watch: Sena Men Slap Autorickshaw Driver During Bandh In Maharashtra

Shiv Sena workers were seen stopping autorickshaws in Thane

Shiv Sena workers attacked autorickshaw drivers today in Maharashtra's Thane, videos showed on a day the Maha Vikas Aghadi government enforced a bandh in solidarity with farmers in Uttar Pradesh, a week after eight people died in violence in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmers' protest.

The men were seen patrolling the streets in Thane district and stopping autorickshaw drivers. They even slapped a driver. Some of them carried sticks, which they used to hit autorickshaw drivers who were passing by. A few of the three-wheelers had passengers, who looked visibly shaken.

Public buses also remained off the roads for most part of the day after some people threw stones at them, news agency PTI reported. The bus services resumed after the shutdown ended around 4 pm.

Government Railway Police commissioner Quaiser Khalid said protesters were seen at three railway stations in Thane, Mulund and Vikhroli. "Demonstrations have been carried out by the protesters at Thane, Mulund and Vikhroli railway stations. Officers counselled them not to enter the station premises or inconvenience commuters. They have moved to city are thereafter," Mr Khalid tweeted.

A union of traders in Maharashtra on Sunday objected to the bandh, but decided to support it later. The move was seen as coercion by the ruling MVA after the BJP said it would not allow the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party alliance government to forcefully shut down shops on the day of the bandh.



Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik earlier today claimed the shutdown was "being observed peacefully". He did, however, admit "some incidents of people throwing stones" have been reported.



"There are reports about people throwing stones at some places, which is not right. No one should indulge in such activities," Mr Malik had said.



The state government had said everything would be closed except for essential services. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee or subzi mandi was also shut.



The Mumbai Police made an elaborate plan to ensure people were not inconvenienced. Policemen were deployed at strategic points. Three companies of the Central Reserve Police Force, 500 Home Guards and 700 from other forces helped the Mumbai Police in maintaining law and order.



The local trains ran on their regular schedule.