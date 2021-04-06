NIA Takes Arrested Cop Sachin Waze To Recreate Scene From CCTV Footage In Murder Probe

In a CCTV footage of March 4, Sachin Waze was seen taking a train from the CSMT to Thane (File)

The National Investigation Agency or NIA took suspended police officer Sachin Waze to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai from where he had boarded a train to neighbouring Thane on the day of businessman Mansukh Hiran's murder, a police official said today.

In a CCTV footage of March 4, Sachin Waze was seen taking a train from the CSMT to Thane, hence a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took Sachin Waze to the CSMT late Monday night to recreate the scene, he told news agency Press Trust of India.

Later, the NIA also took Sachin Waze to the Mumbra creek in Thane district where Mansukh Hiran's body was found on March 5.

The NIA is conducting a probe into the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran.

The probe agency arrested Sachin Waze last month for his alleged role in planting the vehicle with explosives near Mukesh Ambani's house.

During recreation of the scene at the CSMT on Monday, the NIA officials asked Sachin Waze to walk on its platform no. 4 to compare his movement with the man seen in the CCTV footage, the official said.

Later, they took Sachin Waze to the Mumbra creek where Mansukh Hiran's body was found last month.

The NIA team, which spent over an hour each at the CSMT and the Mumbra creek, was accompanied by some witnesses, forensic experts and the Railway Protection Force officials.

Earlier too, the NIA had taken Sachin Waze to various places, including a five-star hotel where he stayed on a fake identity, an office in suburban Andheri where a conspiracy meeting was allegedly held, and the Mumbra creek.

As part of its probe into the case, the NIA has seized a number of high-end vehicles used by Sachin Waze.



