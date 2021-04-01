On CCTV, Cop Drives Audi With Murder-Accused In Ambani Bomb Scare Case

Sachin Vaze was seen driving the Audi at in CCTV footage from March 2.

In what could spell more trouble for Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze - arrested in connection with the Mukesh Ambani explosives scare case - the suspended police officer was seen driving a colleague who is accused in the murder of a businessman linked to the Ambani bomb scare case, sources told NDTV on Thursday.

In CCTV footage from March 2, Sachin Vaze was seen driving an Audi car and passing through the toll gates at the Bandra Worli Sea Link, three days before Mansukh Hiran's body was fished out of a creek. Former constable Vinayak Shinde can be seen in the car with Sachin Waze, sources said.

The Audi sedan has been traced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the case. The agency had earlier seized at least six cars including a Mitsubishi Outlander, two Mercedes Benz, allegedly used by Sachin Vaze.

The case involving the death of Mansukh Hiran said to be the owner of the explosives-filled SUV found near the home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month - was transferred by the Home Ministry to the central agency.

Constable Vinayak Shinde, 55, was arrested along with bookie Naresh Dhare, 31, last month in connection with Mansukh Hiran's death by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on the same day the case was transferred to the NIA.

Mr Hiran's body was found in a Mumbra creek on March 5 days after the explosive-laden SUV, found on Mumbai's Carmichael Road on February 25, was traced back to him. The SUV also had a letter threatening Mr Ambani's family.

The businessman had reported the SUV as stolen on February 17. Mr Vaze, had allegedly borrowed the vehicle for four months till he returned it on February 5. The dead businessman's wife had alleged Mr Vaze's involvement in her husband's death.

The NIA, which is probing the threat to Mr Ambani, had earlier arrested Mr Vaze for his alleged role in placing the Mahindra Scorpio near Antilia.