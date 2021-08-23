Man Throws Petrol-Filled Bottle Over Boundary Of Mumbai Airport: Police

The accused was arrested and later released on bail, the police said (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing a petrol-filled bottle over the boundary wall of the Mumbai Airport in Mumbai's Santacruz (East), the police said today.

The accused, identified as Ganesh Palekar (29), threw the bottle from the Gaondevi slums along the airport wall after his motorcycle broke down nearby, an official said.

"He removed petrol from his two-wheeler into a small bottle and threw it into the airside area of the airport. It landed on a road inside the airport boundary, around a kilometre away from the runway. The bottle was spotted by a CISF personnel on Wednesday," a police station official said.

Ganesh Palekar, who claimed to have done it as mischief, was arrested on Sunday under the Indian Penal Code for endangering the life or personal safety of others and was later released on bail, he informed.