Mumbai Man Climbs Airport Wall, Seen On Camera Inspecting Plane On Runway

A 26-year-old man today climbed over a Mumbai airport wall and walked up to a plane on the airport runway, in a major security lapse. A video circulating on social media showed the man calmly walk over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. As a yellow jeep pulls up behind him, the man proceeds to casually inspect the nose of the plane and then walk under it.

Actor and political activist Gul Panag sharing the video, questioned how the person got "so close to the engine."

"I don't even. How did he enter? What was CISF doing ? He goes so close to the engine. Unbelievable," Ms Panag tweeted.

The engines of the SpiceJet plane, which was readying for takeoff to Bengaluru, were immediately shut down to avert any accident, reported news agency PTI.

"The pilots of the SpiceJet plane showed presence of mind and immediately shut down the engines to avert any accident when they saw the man walking up the plane that was standing on runway 27," an official of aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), was quoted as saying by PTI.

The man, from Mumbai's Sion area, jumped the wall from the south side of Mumbai airport's runway 27 at 1.30 in the afternoon, according to PTI.

The man, who officials said was of "unsound mind", had reportedly crossed the runway's perimeter intrusion identification system.

He was later arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials.

"The man, who seems to be of unsound mind, has been arrested by the CISF," the DGCA official said.

Both the DGCA and CISF said they would conduct a probe over the incident.

