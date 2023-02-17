Man Dies After Finishing 1.6 Km Run During Mumbai Police Recruitment Drive

An accidental death report has been registered, police said. (Representational)

A 26-year-old man taking part in the police recruitment drive in Mumbai died on Friday after running 1600 metres as part of a set of physical tests for the job, an official said.

The incident took place in the Vidyanagri campus ground of Mumbai University at 11 am and the aspirant has been identified as Ganesh Ugale, a resident of Washim district, some 550 kilometres from here, the official said.

"After completing the 1600 metre run, Ugale collapsed on the ground due to dizziness. He was rushed to the civic VN Desai hospital in Santacruz where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official informed.

"His brother, who is also a police job aspirant, was running beside him. The cause of Ugale's death will be clear after we get the post-mortem report. His family has been informed and his body will be taken to Washim for final rites," the official added.

An accidental death report has been registered at Bandra Kurla Complex police station, he said.

