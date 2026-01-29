"Humiliated Me In Front Of Women": Why Man Killed Professor At Malad Station

Omkar Shinde, the 27-year-old man arrested for killing a college professor at the Malad Railway Station in Mumbai, told the police that he committed the crime after he was angered over being "pushed and humiliated in front of women" on the train. Shinde, who the police described as "short-tempered by nature", also claimed that he was unaware that the professor had died at the time of his arrest.

According to the accused, he only intended to "poke" him with a tweezer to "teach him a lesson".

The incident took place last week when Shinde stabbed a 32-year-old college lecturer, Alok Kumar Singh, to death following a "minor" dispute while alighting from a moving local train near the Malad Railway Station - in what is a daily flashpoint for many Mumbai residents. Two women were standing near the train's footboard and behind them were the professor and the accused.

During interrogation, Shinde claimed that he was trying to move forward when Singh pushed him and said, "Can't you see, there are women standing ahead?" At this point, the women turned around and looked at them. This is when Shinde felt humiliated, he told the police.

The verbal spat soon turned deadly, as Shinde, who lost his cool, brought a sharp knife upon stepping onto the platform and stabbed the professor multiple times in the abdomen.

As Singh collapsed in a pool of blood, the accused vanished into the crowd.

Singh, who was a professor at a prominent college in Vile Parle, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Immediately after the incident, the GRP registered a murder case and began a hunt for the accused. Five police teams were formed - each consisting of five to six officers. During the investigation, footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras installed on the railway platform, outside the station, and surrounding areas was examined.

Within 12 hours of the crime, Shinde was spotted near the Malad station and was subsequently arrested.

According to police sources, Shinde lives with his parents and elder brother in Malad. His father is a heart patient, his mother is a homemaker, and his brother works for a private company. The accused ran a small imitation jewellery shop in Grant Road. Shinde's father also told the police that his son had difficulty controlling his anger.

Shinde has been remanded to police custody till January 29.