Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Colleague

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping, assaulting and threatening a woman colleague, police said on Tuesday.

Satish V Vaidya, the accused, is a local MNS worker from Chembur area, said a police official.

The alleged victim, also an MNS worker, had submitted a written complaint to Tilak Nagar police station. A First Information Report or FIR was registered recently after preliminary probe, the official added.

The woman alleged that around two years ago, Satish Vaidya took her out for dinner at a hotel in Thane and later he allegedly raped her.

He then began to blackmail her, threatening to tell her husband about their meeting if she did not give in to his demands, she alleged.

Satish Vaidya was arrested and further probe was underway.

