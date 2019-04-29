Actor Aamir Khan Urges Mumbai To Vote, Throws In A Joke Too

Aamir Khan voted in Mumbai's Bandra on Monday.

Superstar Aamir Khan was among the early voters in Mumbai on Monday, visiting the polling booth at St. Anne's High School in Bandra with his wife filmmaker Kiran Rao just before 10 am.

"It's an extremely important day for all of us. It is very important for each and every individual to be part of this. Both Kiran and I have done to do this.... There should be love, prosperity and progress in the country. People should keep this in mind and come out to vote," he said, after casting his vote.

Aamir Khan also had a bit of election humour for those who had gathered around to catch a glimpse of the 'Rang De Basanti' star as he went in to vote.

"Once the President of America went on a morning walk. Someone asked him, 'What do you do?' He replied 'I am the President of America'. Then he asked the man, 'What do you do?' The man said, 'I elect the President of America'," he said, drawing chuckles from the crowd.

The six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are voting along with 11 others in Maharashtra in the fourth round of polling for the seven-phase general elections that end on May 19. Results are due by May 23.

There are several high-profile contenders in business and entertainment capital this time including Aamir Khan's 'Rangeela' co-star Urmila Mantondkar who is the Congress candidate from the Mumbai North seat.

Other closely-watched contests include BJP's Poonam Mahajan versus Congress's Priya Dutt in Mumbai North-Central and Congress leader Milind Deora's campaign against Sena's sitting lawmaker Arvind Sawant in Mumbai South.

The Congress and its ally, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress party or the NCP, are trying to wrest the six seats from the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. Last time, the Sena won three seats and the BJP three.

Besides Aamir Khan, several Bollywood celebrities including Rekha, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shankar Mahadevan, Paresh Rawal and Ravi Kishan also were among early voters on Monday.

