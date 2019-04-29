NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Election 2019 Phase 4 Live Updates: "Break Voting Records Of Previous 3 Phases," Says PM, Anil Ambani, Union Minister Giriraj Singh Among First To Vote

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: About 12.79 core voters in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir will decide the fate of 972 candidates

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 29, 2019 07:28 IST
Election 2019 Phase 4: Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will vote for the first time this election

New Delhi: 

Seventy two seats spanning across nine states are voting today in the phase 4 of the mega seven-phased electoral exercise. About 12.79 core voters in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir will decide the fate of 972 candidates. Prominent among them are Union Minister Giriraj Singh, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, former Union Minister Milind Murli Deora.

While 17 seats in Maharashtra are going to polls in the fourth phase, 13 seats each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six in Madhya Pradesh, six in Odisha, five in Bihar and three in Jharkhand will vote today. Voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 5 pm at all polling booths in these nine states.

In Jammu and Kashmir, polling duration for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency has been curtailed by two hours following a request from the state police.

Of the 72 seats, mostly on the Hindi heartland, the BJP will aim to defend 56 seats it won in the 2014 elections. The Congress -- which won just 2 seats -- will aim to better its tally.

Among other parties, BJD won all six in Odisha, Trinamool Congress six in West Bengal and Samawadi Party won a seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Polling for the seven-phase election ends on May 19, the counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Here are the live updates from Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019:


Apr 29, 2019
07:28 (IST)
Voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur after a glitch in EVM was detected, news agency ANI reported
Apr 29, 2019
07:28 (IST)
General election 2019 phase 4: Anil Ambani, Giriraj Singh among early voters

Industrialist Anil Ambani and Union Minister Giriraj Singh were among the prominent faces in the nine states who voted early this morning.

While Mr Ambani casts his vote at voting centre in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, Giriraj Singh voted in Bihar's Nawada. Mr Singh was upset over being given ticket from Begusarai and not Nawada, his traditional constituency.
Apr 29, 2019
07:18 (IST)
Apr 29, 2019
07:07 (IST)
Voting begins for 72 states in fourth round of national election; last phase of assembly elections in Odisha also.
Apr 29, 2019
06:58 (IST)

Constituencies to vote in Phase 4 Lok Sabha Polls 2019:

India votes | the 2019 roadmap
Phase 4 April 29, 2019
72 Seats 9 states
StateVotingConstituencies
MAHARASHTRA17/48Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Maval, Shirur, Shirdi
UTTAR PRADESH13/80Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur
RAJASTHAN13/25Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran
WEST BENGAL8/42Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum
MADHYA PRADESH6/29Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara
ODISHA6/21Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur
BIHAR5/40Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger
JHARKHAND3/14Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu
J&K*1/6Anantnag
*Polling in Anantnag seat being held in 3 phases (April 23, 29 & May 6)
#ElectionsWithNDTV
Apr 29, 2019
06:55 (IST)
PM Modi urges electorates to "break voting records" of the previous three phases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged electorates to come out in large numbers. In a tweet this morning, the prime minister urged "young voters" to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise.

Apr 29, 2019
06:47 (IST)

Latest visuals from a polling booth in Darbhanga, Bihar. Voting will begin at 7 AM today.
Apr 29, 2019
06:44 (IST)
General election 2019 phase 4: Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will vote for the first time

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will vote for the first time in these elections. So will Mumbai, the country's financial capital. 17 seats in Maharashtra and 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mumbai, which votes for the first time today, will witness several high-profile contests: the BJP's Poonam Mahajan versus Congress's Priya Dutt Mumbai North-Central; in Mumbai North, it is Congress's Urmila Matondkar versus sitting lawmaker Gopal Shetty. Congress leader Milind Deora is contesting from Mumbai South against Sena's sitting lawmaker Arvind Sawant.
Apr 29, 2019
06:38 (IST)

Preparation underway at polling booth in Jodhpur parliamentary constituency. Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections will begin at 7 AM today. (ANI)
Apr 29, 2019
06:27 (IST)
Lok Sabha phase 4 polling: BJP won 56 of the 72 seats in 2014, Congress won just 2

Of the 72 seats, the BJP will aim to defend 56 seats it won in the 2014 elections. The Congress -- which won just 2 seats -- will aim to better its tally.

Among other parties, BJD won all six in Odisha, Trinamool Congress six in West Bengal and Samawadi Party won a seat in Uttar Pradesh.
Apr 29, 2019
06:22 (IST)
Phase 4 Voting: 972 candidates in fray

Seventy two seats spanning across nine states are voting today in the phase 4 of the mega seven-phased electoral exercise. About 12.79 core voters in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir will decide the fate of 972 candidates.
বাংলায় পড়ুনதமிழில் படிக்க
