Election 2019 Phase 4 Live Updates: 'Break Voting Records Of Previous 3 Phases,' Says PM, Anil Ambani, Union Minister Giriraj Singh Among First To Vote

Election 2019 Phase 4: Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will vote for the first time this election

Seventy two seats spanning across nine states are voting today in the phase 4 of the mega seven-phased electoral exercise. About 12.79 core voters in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir will decide the fate of 972 candidates. Prominent among them are Union Minister Giriraj Singh, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, former Union Minister Milind Murli Deora.

While 17 seats in Maharashtra are going to polls in the fourth phase, 13 seats each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six in Madhya Pradesh, six in Odisha, five in Bihar and three in Jharkhand will vote today. Voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 5 pm at all polling booths in these nine states.

In Jammu and Kashmir, polling duration for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency has been curtailed by two hours following a request from the state police.

Of the 72 seats, mostly on the Hindi heartland, the BJP will aim to defend 56 seats it won in the 2014 elections. The Congress -- which won just 2 seats -- will aim to better its tally.

Among other parties, BJD won all six in Odisha, Trinamool Congress six in West Bengal and Samawadi Party won a seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Polling for the seven-phase election ends on May 19, the counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Here are the live updates from Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019: