General Election 2019 Phase 4: Live Updates From 6 Key States - Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, UP, Bengal, Bihar

Mumbai:
Phase four of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today. 72 parliamentary constituencies are voting across 9 states. Coinciding with today's Lok Sabha elections are assembly elections in Odisha. This is the last phase of assembly polls in Odisha. Some of the key states that are voting today are: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar. Maharashtra's capital and India's financial hub Mumbai also votes today in the crucial fourth phase of the general elections. Counting of votes for all 543 parliamentary constituencies across the country will be held on May 23, and the result will be declared the same day.
Here are the live updates from the key states voting in the crucial 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections today:
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Key Contests In Phase 4
Baijayant Panda vs Anubhav Mohanty
Baijayant Panda, or Jay Panda as he is known, will be contesting from the Kendrapara seat once again, but this time on a BJP ticket. The four-time parliamentarian from joined the BJP months before elections after quitting from Odisha's Biju Janata Dal last year. The BJD has fielded Rajya Sabha member and filmstar-turned politician Anubhav Mohanty against Mr Panda. "People of Kendrapara will never spare the traitor," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Key Contests In Phase 4
Kanhaiya Kumar vs Giriraj Singh vs Tanveer Ahmed
Kanhaiya Kumar, former JNU student union president is the CPI's candidate from Begusarai in Bihar. The 32-year-old's candidacy apparently came at the cost of a potential alliance between the Left front and LaluYadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal. Begusarai is a stronghold seat for the RJD which was not willing to yield. Lalu Yadav's party has fielded Tanvir Hasan, who lost in 2014 to the BJP's candidate by a margin of 60,000 votes. This time, the BJP has fielded Giriraj Singh, a Union Minister known for his controversial pronouncements.
General Elections 2019: Facts And Stats
More than 12 crore (120 million) people across nine states are eligible to vote in phase four of the Lok Sabha elections today. Among them, a large swathe of Hindi-speaking India, which has been a stronghold of the BJP, votes today. The BJP had done astonishingly well in the 2014 elections in these states.
With this phase, elections are beginning in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan - some of the BJP's strongest backers in 2014 which turned to Congress in state elections held last year. Usually, if national polls are held within one year of state polls, the same party plays the favourites. But some factors have been known to break this trend.
This is the last round of voting in Maharashtra where 17 seats are polling today including six in Mumbai - the country's business and entertainment capital. And all of them are geared for appropriately eye-catching contests. Voting also ends in Odisha where the BJP hopes have made up for losses in other states.
Along with several big names, this phase also has highest proportion of candidates with criminal cases against them, the most number of crorepatis and women candidates. See complete list here
Top contenders in this round include Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Giriraj Singh (BJP), Dimple Yadav (SP), Salman Khurshid (Congress), Sakshi Maharaj (BJP), Milind Deora (Congress), Poonam Mahajan (BJP), Priya Dutt (Congress), Babul Supriyo (BJP), S S Ahluwalia (BJP), Moon Moon Sen (Trinamool Congress), Manvendra Singh (Congress), Dushyant Singh (BJP), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP) and Jay Panda (BJP).
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Phase 4 A Key Test For The BJP
The Hindi heartland, at the heart of the BJP's spectacular win in 2014, is voting in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections today.
In 2014, the BJP and its allies had won 56 of the 72 seats up for grabs today - an impressive strike rate of 77 per cent but an equally large score to defend.
From more than half-a-dozen union ministers to movie stars - there are several high-profile contenders whose fortunes will be decided today.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: When Will The Result Phase 4 Be Declared?
Counting of votes for all 543 parliamentary constituencies across the country will be held on May 23, and the result will be declared the same day.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Is Mumbai Voting Today?
Yes, Maharashtra's capital and India's financial hub Mumbai also votes today in the crucial fourth phase of the general elections.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Which States Are Voting In Phase 4?
The nine states that are voting in phase four of the general elections 2019 are: Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Which Are The Key States Voting In Phase 4?
Some of the key states that are voting today are: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Which States Have Assembly Elections Today?
Coinciding with today's Lok Sabha elections are assembly elections in Odisha. This is the last phase of assembly polls in Odisha, which voted in four phases overall.
