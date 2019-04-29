General Election 2019 Phase 4: Live Updates From 6 Key States - Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, UP, Bengal, Bihar

General Elections 2019: Facts And Stats





More than 12 crore (120 million) people across nine states are eligible to vote in phase four of the Lok Sabha elections today. Among them, a large swathe of Hindi-speaking India, which has been a stronghold of the BJP, votes today. The BJP had done astonishingly well in the 2014 elections in these states.



With this phase, elections are beginning in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan - some of the BJP's strongest backers in 2014 which turned to Congress in state elections held last year. Usually, if national polls are held within one year of state polls, the same party plays the favourites. But some factors have been known to break this trend.





This is the last round of voting in Maharashtra where 17 seats are polling today including six in Mumbai - the country's business and entertainment capital. And all of them are geared for appropriately eye-catching contests. Voting also ends in Odisha where the BJP hopes have made up for losses in other states.





Along with several big names, this phase also has highest proportion of candidates with criminal cases against them, the most number of crorepatis and women candidates. See complete list here





Top contenders in this round include Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Giriraj Singh (BJP), Dimple Yadav (SP), Salman Khurshid (Congress), Sakshi Maharaj (BJP), Milind Deora (Congress), Poonam Mahajan (BJP), Priya Dutt (Congress), Babul Supriyo (BJP), S S Ahluwalia (BJP), Moon Moon Sen (Trinamool Congress), Manvendra Singh (Congress), Dushyant Singh (BJP), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP) and Jay Panda (BJP).



