Mumbai Votes With Congress-Ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh: 10 Facts

Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting: 957 candidates are contesting 72 seats in nine states

New Delhi: Polling for the fourth phase of the national elections began today in which the heartland states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are voting for the first time. So is Mumbai, the country's financial capital. Six seats in Madhya Pradesh and 13 in Rajasthan are voting today. For the BJP, this round is crucial, since both states were wrested by the Congress in last year's assembly elections. Overall, voters will decide on 72 seats spread across nine states. The star candidates whose electoral fortunes will be decided include six Union ministers. Polling for the seven-phase election ends on May 19, the counting of votes will be held on May 23.