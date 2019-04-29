Mumbai Votes With Congress-Ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh: 10 Facts

Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting: 957 candidates are contesting 72 seats in nine states
New Delhi: Polling for the fourth phase of the national elections began today in which the heartland states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are voting for the first time. So is Mumbai, the country's financial capital. Six seats in Madhya Pradesh and 13 in Rajasthan are voting today. For the BJP, this round is crucial, since both states were wrested by the Congress in last year's assembly elections. Overall, voters will decide on 72 seats spread across nine states. The star candidates whose electoral fortunes will be decided include six Union ministers. Polling for the seven-phase election ends on May 19, the counting of votes will be held on May 23.
Here are the top 10 points on Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
- Polling is on in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.
- In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP cornered all but two of the 54 seats in 2014. Rajasthan has 25 seats, Madhya Pradesh has 29 seats. But the Congress comeback may prove a challenge for the BJP. Election data from both states show a victory in the assembly polls leads to an incremental return in the Lok Sabha elections.
- In Mumbai, the Congress and its ally, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress party or the NCP, are trying to wrest the six seats from the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. Last time, the Sena won three seats and the BJP three.
- The Maximum City is set for several high-profile contests: the BJP's Poonam Mahajan versus Congress's Priya Dutt in Mumbai North-Central; in Mumbai North, it is Congress's Urmila Matondkar versus sitting lawmaker Gopal Shetty. Congress leader Milind Deora is contesting from Mumbai South against Sena's sitting lawmaker Arvind Sawant.
- The 13 seats where elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh, are seeing a direct contest between the BJP and SP-BSP alliance. In 2014, the BJP had won 12 of the 13 seats. Kannauj was won by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, who is seeking re-election.
- Among the star candidates are Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, SS Ahluwalia, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, PP Chaudhary, Sudarshan Bhagat and Babul Supriyo. Former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are also among the contestants.
- The contest that is getting big attention is in Bihar's Begusarai, between former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Union minister Giriraj Singh. Fielded by the CPI, Mr Kumar has held a feisty campaign, attended by a number of celebrities. His candidature caused a fallout between the Left party and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal.
- Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a unique contest. As Chief Minister Kamal Nath - a nine-time Lok Sabha member -- is contesting a by-poll for the assembly seat, his son Nakul Nath is contesting the Lok Sabha seat that he vacated.
- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is taking on Union minister of state Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur, in one of the most-watched contests in Rajasthan.
- In the first three phases, voting was held for 302 Lok Sabha constituencies; 168 seats will go to polls in the last three phases. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.
