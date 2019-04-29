In Mumbai, The Bachchans, Khans, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra And Other Stars Voted Today. See Pics

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Pictures of Bollywood celebrities posing with their inked fingers is a common sight on social media today. From the Bachchans to Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan, to Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood stars stepped out in Mumbai to cast their votes in the Phase-4 voting of the Lok Sabha Elections, which were held across nine states, including 17 seats in Maharashtra on Monday. That's not it, the long list of voters also included Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Kajol and Ajay Devgn among many others. Many of the stars shared pictures of themselves proudly showcasing their inked fingers and urged fans to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arrived at the polling booth together. The star couple happily posed for the shutterbugs. The other Bachchan couple- Aishwarya and Abhishek posted pictures of themselves post the voting session on their respective Instagram accounts.

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at the polling booth.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was photographed at a polling booth in Mumbai along with his wife Gauri Khan and their son AbRam. See the picture here:

SRK with Gauri Khan and AbRam.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were among the early birds. The couple proudly posed with their inked fingers.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao photographed.

Priyanka Chopra, who arrived in Mumbai last week, posted a picture on social media and wrote: "This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts. #Lok Sabha Elections 2019."

Bharat actor Salman Khan also managed to scoop some time off his busy schedule and came to cast his vote.

Deepika Padukone shared a picture on social media and wrote: "Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I'm from.So for those of you confused on my behalf...please don't be! Jai Hind!"

Kareena Kapoor was photographed with her son Taimur at a polling booth. Kajol and Ajay Devgn were also accompanied by their eight-year-old son Yug. Here are the pictures.

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur at the polling booth.

Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor was also photographed at one of the polling booths on Monday.

Ranbir Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs.

Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh turned up at the voting booth dressed in his quirky best, The actor even shared a selfie on Instagram.

Kangana Ranat's team shared picture of the actress on social media.

Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit also shared pictures on their respective social media handles and appealed to their fans to cast vote.

Anushka Sharma requested her fans to "vote."

Arjun Kapoor stated that voting is "cool" in his tweet and we agree. "Don't be a fool, go vote and be cool... Every vote counts," tweeted the actor.

Here's what Malaika Arora posted:

Here are some more posts:

Voting is our right, let's use it wisely! The future of our country is in our hands. Let's do our duty and #VoteForIndiapic.twitter.com/TrFUVEFWJS — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 29, 2019

PM Narendra Modi actor Vivek Oberoi shared a picture along with his family and wrote: "I have cast my vote. Have you? Voting isn't just our right but our responsibility. Urge you all to please go out and vote if you haven't already."

I have cast my vote. Have you? Voting isn't just our right but our responsibility. Urge you all to please go out and vote if you haven't already. Jai Hind #VoteIndia#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/GcptpFHv77 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 29, 2019

Like these Bollywood stars, did you also cast your vote in the Lok Sabha elections? Tell us using the comments section below.

