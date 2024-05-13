Lok Sabha Elections: Phase 4 Voter Turnout Dips Over 2.5 Percentage Points

As many as 96 seats went for polls in the fourth phase.

The voter turnout in phase four of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections stood at 62.84 per cent at 8 pm on Monday against 65.51 per cent in 2019, a dip of over 2.5 percentage points.

However, the Election Commission said a large number of voters were still in the queue at polling stations even after 6 pm, indicating the turnout would go up.

As many as 96 seats went for polls in the fourth phase. After the latest phase, polling has completed in 379 seats across 23 states and Union territories.

Polling also completed in state assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the turnout recorded in phase four stood at 65.51 per cent. Then, polling was held in 71 seats across nine states in phase four.

In phase one of the ongoing general elections, 66.14 per cent turnout was recorded. In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase stood at 69.43 per cent.

In the second phase of elections held on April 26, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 per cent against 69.64 per cent in phase two of 2019 polls.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections stood at 65.68 per cent. In the third phase of 2019 general elections, the turnout stood at 68.4 per cent.

The poll panel said as per the laid down procedure, scrutiny of election papers takes place one day after the polling day in the presence of candidates or their authorised polling agents.

The decision to conduct repoll, if any, is also taken thereafter. Some polling parties return after polling day depending on the geographical or logistical conditions.

"The Commission will also, after the scrutiny and depending on the number/ schedule of repoll, publish the updated voter turnout along with gender wise breakup by May 17," the EC said.

